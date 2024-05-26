The study, carried out by online mortgage brokers Mojo Mortgages, looked at 582 properties that are currently for sale between £250,000 - £270,000 in 15 locations across Wales on Rightmove.

The team behind the report found that a semi-detached property is the most common property being sold for around the average national property price (£261,142), with many cities and towns in South Wales offering a higher bedroom count for a similar budget.

Street in Tredegar (Image: Google Maps)

The study found that in Pontypool, homeowners can expect to find a semi-detached property with an average of 3.71 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms for around £259,000. This bedroom count is significantly higher than the average around South Wales of 3.08 bedrooms for a similar-priced property.

According to the report, Ebbw Vale has detached homes which average 3.67 bedrooms and 1.67 bathrooms, which are priced at approximately £260,333.

Researchers behind the report found that Tredegar is the area in Gwent where you can get the most affordable houses based on average house price, with the highest number of bedrooms.

Mojo Mortgages has done a report to find out the average national property price in areas of South Wales. (Image: Canva)

In Tredegar, semi-detached homes have an average of 3.44 bedrooms with 1.89 bathrooms, and cost roughly £256,667. This gives buyers a chance to find a family-sized property without overstretching their finances.

The report suggests that Cwmbran has the highest average house price, with semi-detached homes with 3.23 bedrooms and 1.92 bathrooms on average can cost approximately £264,227.

In the Vale of Glamorgan, semi-detached properties in Barry with 1.42 bathrooms and 3.08 bedrooms will set you back around £258,579.

A terraced house in the area of Penarth is more costly, with a 1.18 bathroom and 2.73 bedroom property costing around £259,091.

Find details of the full report by Mojo Mortgages here.