The former Coronation Street actress and pop star will take to the stage at the New Theatre Cardiff, from October 15 to October 19 in a musical adaptation of Dodie Smith’s classic book 101 Dalmatians.

Ms Marsh, renowned as an accomplished actress, will play the iconic villain Cruella de Vil in the production.

Douglas Hodge penned the music and lyrics, and Johnny McKnight authored the book.

The musical adaptation is by Zinnie Harris under the directorship of Bill Buckhurst.

David Woodhead designed the sets while Sarah Mercadé crafted the costumes.

Lucy Hind devised the choreography.

The team also includes Alfonso Casado Trigo as musical supervisor, Jack Hopkins in charge of orchestration, Jimmy Grimes designing puppets, James Whiteside handling lighting, Chris Whybrow managing sound design and Leigh Thompson serving as musical director.

Ms Marsh gained fame on British screens in 2000 through hit reality TV show Popstars, which earned her a spot in the band Hear'say.

Well-known for their two UK number one singles and a number one album, she subsequently pursued a successful solo career, making her presence felt in London’s West End with a role in Saturday Night Fever and joined ITV’s Coronation Street in 2006 as Michelle Connor.

After leaving the show, Ms Marsh has appeared on BBC One’s The Syndicate and Waterloo Road and in box office hit Fatal Attraction.

Ms Marsh will bring to life the character of Cruella de Vil, a fashionista with a heart set on swiping every Dalmatian puppy in town to create her fur coat.

Such a plot spells trouble for Pongo, Perdi, and their litter of adorable puppies.

The production promises a spectacle with its "spectacular puppetry, show-stopping choreography, hilarious songs and irresistible puppies".

Kym Marsh said: "I’m over the moon to be joining the cast of 101 Dalmatians playing the iconic Cruella De Vil, has there ever been a more fabulous baddie?!

"Obviously she’s a million miles away from me in real life - and my dogs are very glad about that - but being able to bring to life my take on this renowned character is a real treat.

"Douglas and Johnny have written this brilliant new musical filled with songs I’m already finding myself humming under my breath.

"The 101 Dalmatians story spans generations and I'm sure young and old alike will absolutely love this production."

Apart from Cardiff, the show will tour across various UK cities, including Wimbledon, Birmingham, Norwich, Canterbury, Leicester, Manchester, Belfast, Wolverhampton, Newcastle, Southend, Dublin, Liverpool, Milton Keynes, Woking, Southampton, Aberdeen, York, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Oxford, and Brighton.

The original production was first performed at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in London in 2022.

For more information about the show, visit the 101 Dalmatians website and for tickets, visit Trafalgar Tickets' website.