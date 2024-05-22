The airports hosted an event highlighting strong team work and day-to-day operations.

The week-long campaign ran from Monday, May 13 to Sunday, May 19 and saw the involvement of colleagues, partners and the community, including school children from St Athan Primary.

The event provided insights into fire and airfield safety and displayed safety vehicles.

Guided by the slogan 'Save tomorrow with safety today', the initiative aimed to demonstrate the importance of safety precautions like working at height, creating a safe airside environment and the use of personal protective equipment.

Supported by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE), the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), and aviation services provider, Leidos, this event was marked by airports around the UK.

Contrary to just promoting safety, the event was also aptly utilised to impart knowledge about habitat management, bird control, the process of pushing back aircraft with Swissport, the dangers of lithium batteries, cyber security issues, and the use of CPR and defibrillators.

Spencer Birns, CEO of Cardiff Wales Airport recalled the event, stating: "We’d like to thank Jane Hutt, the Vale of Glamorgan’s Member of Senedd and Welsh Government’s chief whip, for joining us at the opening ceremony last week."

He highlighted the vital contribution of several parties to the event's successful commencement.

Echoing the sentiments, Ceri Mashlan, operations director at Cardiff Wales Airport said: "It is a pleasure to support the AOA’s UK Airports Safety Week for the ninth year.

"Safety and security is our number one priority at Cardiff and St Athan airports, where we are focused on maintaining our strong safety culture.

"Our teams have thoroughly enjoyed taking part in various activities across both airports and it was a privilege to welcome local school children, giving them an experience they will remember."

Expressing her gratitude, Karen Dee, chief executive of the Airport Operators Association, lauded the collective effort and said: "Congratulations to everyone at Cardiff and St Athan airports for all their efforts during UK Airports Health & Safety Week.

"It has been bigger than ever, and that is thanks to you.

"Reaching out to staff, passengers, schools, and local communities, showing all the hard work airports do to ensure their safety every day, as you have done, is at the heart of why this week is important."