Recently, a flight from London Heathrow to Singapore saw one person die and more than 30 passengers injured over severe turbulence.

While in 2023, a flight in the USA, from Phoenix to Honolulu saw 36 people injured and receive medical treatment due to severe turbulence.

The rise in turbulence on flights has concerned some passengers, causing some to question whether it's safe to fly during severe turbulence.

Planes are built to handle all types of weather. (Image: Getty)

Can planes fly in severe turbulence?





In most cases, turbulence is not dangerous as planes are built to handle even the most severe types of turbulence, however, it does often result in an uncomfortable and bumpy flight, according to BCD.

Planes that are already flying when there is a change in weather that creates severe turbulence will often stay on route, but, if there is a change that could see a threat to life, pilots may make emergency landings.

The BCD further explains: "The most important thing to know is that turbulence isn’t dangerous. It might be a bit uncomfortable, but your plane is built to handle the worst. Even in the most severe turbulence, your plane isn’t moving nearly as much as you think!"

What to do if your plane has severe turbulence

If you are flying and your plane is met with severe turbulence, there are some things you can do to feel more relaxed during the flight.

As Flight Right suggests you should:

Listen and follow the pilot's guidance and announcements: it's best to stay quiet so all passengers can hear and understand the pilot.

Remain calm: Staying calm during turbulence is best for everyone, many people will be scared but remaining as calm as you can will help control the atmosphere.

Secure loose items: If you have your table out with items on it, you should put away any loose items so they do not fall or go missing.

Keep your seatbelt on: A seatbelt will help you stay safe and secure, keep seatbelts on unless you are told otherwise by aircraft crew.