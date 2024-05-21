OFFENSIVE WEAPONS have been seized in a Cwmbran drugs warrant.
Images from the raid show a line of officers entering an address in Cwmbran.
The police warrant was executed yesterday morning and saw one person taken into custody.
This person was later released under investigation.
Drugs were removed from the address along with offensive weapons.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Warrant executed yesterday morning,
"One in custody and later released under investigation.
"Drugs removed from the address along with offensive weapons."
