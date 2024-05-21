Images from the raid show a line of officers entering an address in Cwmbran.

The police warrant was executed yesterday morning and saw one person taken into custody.

This person was later released under investigation.

Drugs were removed from the address along with offensive weapons.

Cwmbran drugs warrant (Image: Gwent Police)

