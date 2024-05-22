Businesses and organisations are being encouraged to get involved with a Newport event.
Newport City Council is asking for businesses or organisations that have vacancies to offer the community or have a wellbeing message to deliver to get in contact for a June event in Newport Market.
The Wellbeing Works recruitment fair will take place at Newport Market in the city on June 18, 2024. To reserve a stand or enquire about a wellbeing session, businesses should email spf13@newport.gov.uk.
