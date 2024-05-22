An event in Newport will celebrate diversity in communities across Wales.
The event - called Africa Day - has been organised by Zimbabwe Newport Volunteering Association and will feature a range of activities including stalls for advice and support with cost of living crisis, multi sports and free Caribbean food.
There will also be an African drumming workshop, workshops on Mbira, Marimba and Gumboot.
Alongside the workshops, there will also be an African fashion show, free African staple foods, traditional African dancers and African clothes, jewellery and accessories for sale.
Newport City Homes is sponsoring the Africa Day, which will take place at Rodney Parade on May 26, from 11am to 9pm.
