Gwent Police received a report of a crash near Cwmavon Road, Blaenavon at around 7.20am this morning, on Tuesday May 21.

Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service and Welsh Air Ambulance attended alongside Gwent Police officers.

The motorcyclist, a 28-year-old man, was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for the Wales Air Ambulance said: "I can confirm that the Wales Air Ambulance attended an incident in that region this morning (21/05/2024).

"Our Dafen-based crew were allocated at 07:19 and attended by air. They arrived at the scene at 07:36. Our involvement concluded at 08:42."

Emergency services at the crash scene (Image: Chris Rowles)

Cwmavon Road was closed for over six hours.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact the force.

"Anyone with any information, including dashcam or CCTV footage, is asked to contact us on 101 or direct message on social media quoting log reference 2400165696."