THE A4042 in Monmouthshire has reopened five hours after a nasty crash.
Gwent Police received a report of a crash on the A4042, between Llanover and Penperlleni, at around 6.45am yesterday morning, Tuesday May 21.
Officers attended, alongside paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.
The crash involved two cars and a 63-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.
At the the time of the road closure there was queueing traffic both ways from Green Court Turn Off to Nant-y-derry Turn Off.
The road reopened at approximately 11:30am.
