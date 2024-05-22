The event, taking place on June 1 at Pontypool Park, released its full list of performers with LGBT+ charity, Club F.O.D, at the helm.

From midday until 7pm, audience members will be treated to a range of local and national acts on the main stage which is hosted by drag performer Tammy Paxton.

Torfaen’s community radio, Vitalize Radio, will supply the tunes while performances include drag performer Lady M, vocalists Kyle Finn, Petra Evans, Mark Dibble and Just Kalz along with the Rock Choir and young talents from Newport Music and Theatre School.

There's also an appearance by drag performers Nicolas Hoare, Kiki Babs and Ginny Lemon from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 2, with the event wrapping up with an ABBA tribute by ABBA DIVA.

Jamie Wake, CEO of Club F.O.D, underlined the significance of such an event, saying: "For the LGBT+ community, Pride is a celebration of identity, diversity, and inclusion and for a significant number of the LGBT+ community, an individual’s first pride literally can change their life: it’s empowering and exhilarating to discover that there are people just like you.."

The creation of Torfaen Pride, which is free and family-friendly, resulted from a motion proposed by Cllr Giles Davies to Torfaen County Borough Council in July 2023, to acknowledge and support the LGBT+ community.

The event will also feature market stalls, food and drink, and a fun fair, with a parade route currently under consideration.

Adding to the occasion, Club F.O.D is also marking its 5th anniversary on the same weekend.

Jamie Wake emphasised: "It’s not just Torfaen Pride – it’s Torfaen’s Pride" to reflect the community's ownership of the event.

Prospective traders and community groups interested in participating can apply by email to marketplace@torfaenpride.co.uk.

More details are available on the official event website and Facebook page.