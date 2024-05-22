The fire service received a call at approximately 08:54 this on May 21 to reports of a crash on the A467, Abercarn.

The crash involved three vehicles - a white Peugeot 208, a white BMW and a red Mini Cooper.

A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "SWFRS received a call at approximately 08.54 to reports of an RTC on the A467, Abercarn.

"An appliance and crew from Risca attended and the stop message was received at approximately 10.11 am."

No injuries were reported, according to the force.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A467, at Abercarn, at around 8.55am on Tuesday 21 May.

"The collision involved three vehicles - a white Peugeot 208, a white BMW and a red Mini Cooper."

The road was closed for just under three hours.