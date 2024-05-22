JORDAN PARKER-HAMILTON, 27, of Tillery Street, Abertillery must pay £580 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 82mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabout on October 14, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KATHRYN MULCAHY, 25, of Straits Lane, Nash, Newport must pay £262 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on October 14, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JORDAN LEWIS, 27, of Bryn Y Gaer Werdd, Hengoed, Caerphilly was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Islwyn Road, Wattsville on September 25, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ASHLEY PAUL RICHARD DARREN JONES, 39, of Ribble Square, Bettws, Newport was banned from driving for six months for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Malpas Road on September 23, 2023.

He must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JAC JONATHAN, 27, of Winding Wheel Lane, Penallta, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KALAN ANDREW MACEY, 20, of Stanford Road, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on October 13, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JEFF WALTERS, 57, of Chapel Field Road, Llanwern, Newport must pay £781 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 45mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 17, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

ROGER PHILIP WILLIAMS, 49, of Yew Tree Farm, Glascoed, Pontypool was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MORRIS GROUNDS MAINTENANCE LTD, Usk Garden Centre, Usk must pay £1,490 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

GETTA KAUR, 40, of Chepstow Road, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on October 13, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.