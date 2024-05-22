The series, which launched in April 2024, has seen the pair travelling across the UK, working at local newspapers and trying to find stories big enough to land a front page. The duo even took a trip to Benidorm on the hunt for news.

Argus editor Gavin Thompson said: "It was great fun having Josh and Nish with us as Argus reporters for a week. I was a bit worried that it might be disruptive to the team but they, mostly, got stuck in and got on with the job.

Widdecombe and Kumar reading the South Wales Argus newspaper while sitting on the grass. (Image: Google Maps)

"They gave it a go, and while some of their efforts were lacking, they certainly tried."

In tonight's (Wednesday, May 22) episode, the boys are off to mine for front page gold in South Wales.

Reporting for the South Wales Argus in Newport, Nish (The Mash Report) and Josh's (The Last Leg) journalistic skills will be tested to the max with harsh deadlines and fresh challenges... and trying out their Welsh without offending the whole nation.

The duo sitting on the ground with Welsh celebrity, Charlotte Church. (Image: Productions/Sky UK. Photographer: Alistair Heap)

Nish and Josh hunt down a front page scoop in Newport; team up with Charlotte Church for a guerrilla gig, rap in Welsh, seek justice for a pebble-based crime, audition for Cinderella and make a bread-based portrait of Ryan Reynolds.

Mr Thompson, editor of the Argus added: "What shines through in the show is that they both care about local news and want to show people how hard local reporters work to cover their communities. I hope viewers enjoy a bit of a glimpse into life in our Newport newsroom."

Nish and Josh teaming up with Charlotte Church for a guerrilla gig (Image: Productions/Sky UK. Photographer: Alistair Heap)

Widdicombe and Kumar stopped in at the South Wales Argus in September 2023 to lend the news team a helping hand as part of filming for Hold The Front Page series 2.

The pair wrote an article about Welsh music royalty Charlotte Church performing in Usk to raise awareness about the perilous state of the river.

Nish Kumar, Charlotte Church and Josh Widdecombe. (Image: Productions/Sky UK. Photographer: Alistair Heap)

The final episode in Hold The Front Page series 2 will air on Wednesday, May 22 on Sky Max and NOW.