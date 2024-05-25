Paul Griffiths, whose cabinet responsibilities include the economy and parking, was again questioned over parking in Monmouth by Osbaston Conservative councillor, Jane Lucas at the county council’s May meeting.

She told him shopkeepers in the town, where there has been disruption due to work to replace water pipes, are “not happy” and asked if the Labour councillor would meet with them.

The Chepstow councillor said he is willing to meet with any business in Monmouthshire and asked Cllr Lucas to help arrange a meeting.

He also said he’d most recently visited Monmouth the previous Saturday where more than 200 runners were taking part in the Park Run, staffed by 30 volunteers and children were also taking part in football training on Chippenham Fields.

He said people were also visiting the town and said the atmosphere was “joyful” and said: “It is a great place to be”.