However, we might be getting to enjoy the (slightly) warmer weather but British bees are in trouble.

There are 35 UK bee species that are currently under threat of extinction but all species face serious threats.

However, there is plenty that we can to do help, according to Friends of the Earth.

For instance, you can contact your council and call on them to protect pollinators or join a local action group.

You also don't need to stray too far from home to make a difference either.

Pull your green finger out and help attract bees to your garden by growing flowers and plants that they are most attracted to.

Don't know where to start? The experts at Flying Flowers have produced a guide on the top species for you to grow.

What flowers do bees like most?





The colours of flowers can help pollinators find nectar, according to scientists.

Since bees have a broader range of colour vision than humans, they tend to be attracted to certain colours more.

These colours are specifically in deeper shades including purple, violet and blue.

Bees also have a preference when it comes to flower shape, finding some shapes like a long funnel or tube-shaped more appealing than others.

Foxgloves and snapdragons, in particular, are great for long-tongued bees, like the garden bumblebee.

Meanwhile, bowl-shaped flowers, like Poppies and Buttercups, are easy for bees to hop between and they provide plenty of pollen too.

Lavender field. Credit: Canva

1. Lavender

Lavender is a wonderful addition to any garden and they also happen to be one of the most-loved plants by bees since they’re high in nectar.

As a bonus, Flying Flowers suggests that you dry out the leaves, to create lavender bags or potpourri for your home.

2. Crocus

Growing in beautiful shades of cream, violet, and orange, the Crocus is a truly beautiful flower.

Its cup opens up to reveal a large yellow centre, bringing all the bees to its nectar bar, including the esteemed Queen bumblebee!

Bluebells. Credit: Canva

3. Bluebells

Bluebells are a fantastic plant for bees and other pollinating insects, such as butterflies.

Their bright punchy colour helps attract them and they have sweet nectar to offer.

They also make a great colourful display in any garden when they bloom in spring.

4. Rosemary

Ok, so it’s a herb, not a flower, but rosemary is so popular with bees, that it feels worthy of a mention.

It doesn’t just liven up your dishes, rosemary is a herb that’s sure to liven up your garden with its attractive light fragrance and it’s easy to grow, even when you don’t have oodles of space.

Better still, the bees love it!

5. Comfrey

If you want to attract a range of bees, be sure to plant a Comfrey.

This subtle flowering shrub with long thin leaves is a pollen powerhouse.

As such, it’s great for both honeybees and bumblebees.

Honeysuckle. Credit: Canva

6. Catmint

Catmint is another herb-like plant that brings a touch of colour with its micro purple petals to attract our favourite buzzy friends.

They’re not only a popular plant for bees and other pollinators, but this one is also perfect for all you cat owners out there.

7. Honeysuckle

With its unmistakable sweet scent, Honeysuckle is a delightful plant for the garden.

Its tube-like flowers are also ideal for long-tongued bees, such as the Carder bumblebee.

8. Single-flowered Dahlias

Double-bloomed varieties of Dahlia may look lovely but these are not great for pollinators.

Single flower Dahlias, on the other hand, are very popular for bees and butterflies alike and are just as stunning for your garden.

Some pretty options to choose from are; Bishop of York, Annika, Twynings Candy and Magenta Star.

Snowdrops. Credit: Canva

9. Abelia

Affectionately known as the ‘bee bush’, this beautifully scented shrub is adorned with gentle white flowers opening up to welcome bumblebees and honeybees when in bloom.

10. Snowdrop

Alongside the bees, the first touches of Spring also bring Snowdrops.

With their gorgeous white petals, it’s no wonder these humble little flowers are so popular.

They’re also loaded with yellow pollen, a delicious lure for hungry bees.