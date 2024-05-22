Tariq Edwards, 36, was condemned by a judge for his “unprovoked and cowardly” assault on Ashley Barton at a gathering in Bassaleg, Newport.

Prosecutor Alex Orndal said the victim also suffered a dislocated shoulder when he fell to the ground after being floored by the blow.

Mr Barton lost his job as a machine driver at Newport Docks as a result of having to go on long-term sick because of his injuries.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how he was left unemployed and £4,400 in debt after he underwent multiple operations.

The victim has been left with permanent scars and nerve damage to his front teeth.

Edwards had punched the complainant after the defendant and his now ex-partner were arguing outside over a “misunderstanding”.

There was “bad feeling” between the two men and their families.

The defendant of Channel View, Pontymister, Risca pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH) on October 31, 2022.

He admitted the charge on the day of his trial.

Edwards has 14 previous convictions for 20 offences.

There was a relevant one.

He has a previous conviction for causing GBH but it was an historical offence committed in 2004 when he was 17.

Kevin Seal representing Edwards said: “The defendant is highly thought of.

“He runs his own company and he employs a number of people who he is responsible for.

“The defendant does have genuine remorse which is reflected by his guilty plea.”

Recorder David Warner told Edwards: “This was a particularly unpleasant, unprovoked and cowardly attack on your ex-partner’s brother.

“There may have been some animosity between you over the years but that does not explain your actions.

“The damage you did to him was entirely out of proportion.

“You have caused serious injuries which could affect him for the rest of his life.”

But he was prepared to spare the defendant an immediate prison sentence after he read that probation thinks Edwards is “somebody they can work with”.

He was jailed for 11 months, suspended for two years.

The defendant must complete 150 hours of unpaid work and attend an accredited “Thinking Skills” programme.

Edwards has to pay £1,500 towards the prosecution costs and £600 in compensation to Mr Barton.