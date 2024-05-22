During 'Operation Greyhawk', which took place between Tuesday, May 14 to Friday, May 17, officers from Blaenau Gwent’s neighbourhood and enforcement policing team carried out night-time searches in a bid to "tackle knife crime, vehicle crime and fuel thefts".

Stevie Warden, the chief inspector who led the operation, said there was an "increase in reports of vehicle thefts and thefts from vehicles in Llanhilleth, Abertillery and Tredegar."

Chief inspector Warden said that together with specialist officers and a dog handler, the team carried out "27 stop searches, finding and seizing class-A and B drugs, and arrested a number of people on suspicion of a range of theft offences."

Five arrests were made following the searches.

One of the arrests included a 37-year-old woman from Tredegar who was arrested "on suspicion of possession of a controlled drug of class A, going equipped for theft, theft from a shop and failing to provide a specimen."

Patrols were carried out along industrial estates in Rassau and Brynmawr as well as stop-and-searches in Abertillery, Llanhilleth and Tredegar.

The 'proactive stops' in Abertillery, Llanhilleth and Tredegar led to officers "seizing two cars and one off-road bike and issuing two traffic offence reports (TORs) for driving offences," said Inspector Warden.

He added: “We’ll continue to act on any information we’re given to identify those responsible for vehicle crime, and those stealing fuel, and bring them to justice.

"If you’ve any concerns around knife crime, vehicle crime or drug dealing in your community, and believe you have information that might help us identify those responsible, please do get in touch.”

Those with more information on knife crime, vehicle crime and fuel thefts can call Gwent Police on 101 or send them a message via social media with details that may help. The public can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.