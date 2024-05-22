Officers from Caerphilly north's neighbourhood enforcement team arrested a 54-year-old woman and 44-year-old man in Aberbargoed on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class-A and class-B drugs.

PC Thomas, an officer on the case, said: "Operations like today's in Aberbargoed demonstrate our commitment to removing illegal drugs from our streets and protecting the public from the devastating effects of drug use and its associated crime."

During the search, Gwent Police officers seized cash and drugs. Both suspects remain in custody for questioning.

PC Thomas added that the team will continue to gather and act on information around drug supply in the community.

He said: "If you’ve any concerns around drug dealing in your community, and believe you have information that might help us identify those responsible, please get in touch.”

Gwent Police can be contacted via social media channels or a call can be made on 101. Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.