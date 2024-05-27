Tŷ Hotel in Newport is set to open its doors next month with sustainability at the forefront and located a short walk from the International Convention Centre Wales (ICC Wales).

A spokesperson for Tŷ Hotel said: "The hotel opens in time for the Royal College of Nursing annual congress which is held for the first time in Wales from June 2-6 and, with more than 2,000 delegates expected to bring an economic impact of £5.8m to the area, it will be one of the biggest conferences ever held in Wales.

Tŷ Hotel in Newport (Image: The Celtic Collection)

"But Tŷ Hotel Newport will not be solely for conference delegates, it will be a comfortable and convenient choice for leisure guests attending concerts and sports fixtures, playing golf at Celtic Manor, or enjoying city breaks in Newport and Cardiff."

The hotel offers 146 rooms to allow delegates in need of a hotel in close proximity to the ICC, with guests able to start booking trips via the Tŷ Hotel website.

The Tŷ Hotel Newport spokesperson added that the hotel was created following feedback given to ICC Wales, which was "that event organisers loved the venue but they did not feel there were enough bedrooms in the immediate vicinity to accommodate all their delegates."

Tŷ Hotel Newport (Image: The Celtic Collection)

Rooms are available for opening night on Friday, May 31 with complimentary prosecco offered to those who book for Sunday stays.

While the hotel is fully booked on June 18 for the Taylor Swift concert in Cardiff but rooms may be available for events such as Comic Con 2024.

Sustainability

Tŷ Hotel Newport is the latest addition to The Celtic Collection. The new hotel will source its electricity from 100% REGO-backed renewable sources.

Solar panels mounted on the hotel roof will also create renewable electricity, contributing around 20% of the property’s overall power.

Tŷ Hotel Newport (Image: The Celtic Collection)

The kitchen for the hotel’s Mediterranean-inspired Casa Restaurant will operate using energy-efficient electric ovens and induction hobs which are expected to reduce energy consumption by at least 50% in comparison with traditional gas-fired equipment.

The installation marks the start of a major upgrade programme to decarbonise kitchens across The Celtic Collection as part of its strategy to achieve Net Zero by 2050.

Tŷ Hotel Newport - Casa restaurant (Image: The Celtic Collection)

The latest air source heat pump technology creates hot water, plus a modern variable refrigerant flow (VRF) system delivers highly efficient, demand-based heating and cooling, and circulates fresh and filtered air around the hotel.

All equipment is connected to an intelligent building management system (BMS) that efficiently controls heat and cooling where and when required.

The architectural design of the £20m hotel features a glass frontage covering all four floors to maximise natural daylight and create a light and airy feel, while bedrooms enjoy floor to ceiling windows.

Celtic Collection vice-president, facilities & development, Russell Phillips, said: “We are delighted to be opening this landmark all-electric hotel and Tŷ Hotel Newport sets new standards for sustainable hospitality across The Celtic Collection and, we believe, for hotels in Wales.

Tŷ Hotel Newport (Image: The Celtic Collection)

"Tŷ Newport brings together a modern, sustainable construction design with energy efficient technologies, demonstrating our commitment to reducing our environmental impact.”

As with other Celtic Collection hotels, zero waste is sent to landfill and all food waste is sent to anaerobic digestion to create renewable energy.

Outside the hotel, planting and landscaping includes more than 1,200 trees and shrubs. Bird boxes and bug hotels will be added later this year.

Guests are able to start booking their trips here with offers found here.