A MAN charged with attempted robbery charge was remanded in custody after he appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court.

Neil Hughes is accused of trying to rob Allan Brook of £5 on Dickens Drive in the Gaer area of the city last week.

The 41-year-old, of no fixed abode, Newport is alleged to have done so on Thursday, May 16.

Hughes is due to appear before the crown court on June 17.