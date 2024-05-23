A MAN charged with attempted robbery charge was remanded in custody after he appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court.
Neil Hughes is accused of trying to rob Allan Brook of £5 on Dickens Drive in the Gaer area of the city last week.
The 41-year-old, of no fixed abode, Newport is alleged to have done so on Thursday, May 16.
Hughes is due to appear before the crown court on June 17.
