Cardiff Road was closed between between Tesco and Tredegar park late last night, May 21.

Images from the incident show that a lorry seemingly crashed into the bridge.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We were called to Cardiff Road, Newport at around 9.30pm on Tuesday 21 May after receiving a report that a lorry had become stuck underneath a bridge.

A lorry crashed into the bridge (Image: Stephen Marshall)

"Officers attended along with personnel from other emergency services, no injuries were reported."

Gwent Police reopened the road at approximately 4:18am this morning, May 22.