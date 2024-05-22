A ROAD in Newport has reopened after a lorry crashed into a bridge.
Cardiff Road was closed between between Tesco and Tredegar park late last night, May 21.
Images from the incident show that a lorry seemingly crashed into the bridge.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We were called to Cardiff Road, Newport at around 9.30pm on Tuesday 21 May after receiving a report that a lorry had become stuck underneath a bridge.
"Officers attended along with personnel from other emergency services, no injuries were reported."
Gwent Police reopened the road at approximately 4:18am this morning, May 22.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel