La Vida Travel triumphed at the Travel Trade Gazette Awards.

This is the second successive year La Vida has secured the title of top travel agent in Wales.

Yet, the company also gathered a new accolade, becoming the best wedding and honeymoon travel agency across the UK.

La Vida's success is certainly resonating well beyond Wales.

The team's dedication and expertise has placed Newport firmly on the travel industry radar bringing them much-deserved recognition.

The company expressed gratitude to their new and long-standing customers, acknowledging their role in helping the company achieve these milestones.

Their acknowledgment went further.

Over the past decade, La Vida Travel invested significantly in the community, raising substantial funds for charities.

On October 14, a black-tie charity event raised £32,000 collection for local causes.

CEO of La Vida Travel, Karen Marin Reyes, celebrated the team and the services they provide.

She said: "I am proud to work with a dedicated team of travel professionals where we combine our own expertise with that of a network of luxury resorts to create experiences and memories that will last a lifetime.

"No request is too big or too small.

"Get in contact today!"

From these accolades, it’s apparent that La Vida displays no intention of slowing down, continuing to carve its mark in the travel industry and within the community.