The forecaster's amber warning covers parts of north Wales and northwest England, including Manchester and Liverpool, for 24 hours from midday on Wednesday.

This warning will be in place for 24 hours from midday today, May 22 until midday tomorrow, May 23.

It is expected that the rain will become heavy and persistent later today and into Thursday with flooding and disruption likely.

There is a "good chance some communities will be cut off by flooded roads, "fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life." Power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses is also likely.

Other parts of Wales and England are Wales are covered by a yellow rain weather warning. These areas include Gloucester, Hereford, Aberystwyth and Barmouth. This warning came into place at 12:15am this morning and will stay in place until midday tomorrow.

The Met Office is warning there could be delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible and spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions.

Newport's weather will be unsettled with heavy and persistent rain today. Rain will continue throughout much of the day leading to possible flooding and disruption. The maximum temperature will be 19 degrees.

Newport will see "heavy and persistent rain throughout this evening and overnight." Temperatures will feel rather mild with the minimum temperature set to be 11 degrees.