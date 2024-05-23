Phil Murkin and husband Martin Murkin opened the Hair Lounge at Bensons Court in April 2022.

Since opening the business has gone from strength to strength, the couple opened their second salon in Bulwark on October 31 last year.

Phil and Martin Murkin (Image: The Hair Lounge)

Now Phil and Martin have another reason to celebrate with The Hair Lounge being named finalists in the third Welsh Independent Retail Awards 2024.

This is the second time this year the salon has been nominated for a prestigious award with The Hair Lounge also finalists in The Welsh Hair and Beauty Awards for a second year in a row.

The pair believe the nominations helps put "Chepstow on the map" and recognises their "unique knowledge’" of the industry.

The Hair Lounge has been named finalists in the third Welsh Independent Retail Awards 2024 (Image: The Hair Lounge)

Phil and Martin said: “Yet again to be nominated by the public for another award this year Is very humbling.

“Out of hundreds of independent deserving salons in the Gwent area alone we have been picked for the Hair Salon category for the Whole of Wales and the only salon in Monmouthshire.

“We are lost for words and can’t thank the public enough.

“To win would obviously be fantastic but again just the recognition is an achievement in itself."

Outside The Hair Lounge (Image: The Hair Lounge)

The awards recognise and celebrate retailers who have less than five units in Wales

Voting has been extended until May 29, 2024 for The Welsh Independent Retail Awards with the awards taking place on June 10. The The Welsh Hair and Beauty Awards set to take place on June 30, 2024.

Recently the Bulwark salon underwent an exciting refurbishment mirroring Bensons Court salon's luxury urban jungle theme.

Inside the newly refurbished Bulwark salon (Image: The Hair Lounge)

The salon also offers training sessions to their employees to provide "individual development on the latest trends and techniques" and increasing the quality of services the salon provides to their clients.