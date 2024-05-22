David Sisman, 21, is alleged to have killed Lee Crewe in Newport last week.

The deceased was found unresponsive with serious injuries on Chepstow Road on Tuesday, May 14.

Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service later confirmed he had died.

Sisman’s case was called on at Newport Crown Court.

The defendant did not attend the hearing and was represented by Tom Crowther KC.

Judge Daniel Williams set a provisional trial date of October 28.

Sisman, of Hubert Road, Newport is due in court on August 9 when he is expected to enter his plea.

He has been remanded in custody.

The prosecution was represented by Alex Orndal.

Following his death, Mr Crewe’s family paid tribute to him.

They said: “Lee was lovely inside and out. He had an infectious personality that always lit up a room.

"We’ll always have an unbreakable bond and he’ll always be in our thoughts.

"Until we meet again our darling son."