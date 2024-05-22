The incident took place around 3.20pm on Tuesday, May 21. The crash involved three cars and happened on Western Avenue with traffic delays on Bassaleg Road.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision in Western Avenue at around 3.20pm.

Traffic was heaviest (according to AA Traffic) where the areas are marked in dark red. (Image: AA Traffic)

"Officers attended along with personnel from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, and the collision involved three cars.

"No injuries were reported, and the incident is ongoing."

Motorists were advised to avoid the area, as local sources claimed both sides were blocked.

A local source said the road had reopened by 5pm on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "SWFRS received a call at approximately 15.29pm on Tuesday 21st May to reports of an RTC at Western Avenue. Newport.

"One crew attended and the stop message was given at 15.56 pm."