Large emergency presence in city centre

Live

Large emergency presence in Newport city centre

Emergency
Newport
By Lauran O'Toole

  • There is currently a large emergency presence in Newport City Centre.
  • Two fire engines are on Corn Street while two police cars are on Commercial Street with their lights flashing.

