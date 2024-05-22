Riggs, the male cat, went missing in the first week of lockdown. Despite searching for months, he wasn't found. Now, after four years, he was found and scanned by RSPCA inspector Sophie Daniels, who was stunned when she found out how long he had been away, and how he was not too far from home.

Inspector Daniels said: “I couldn’t believe it when his owner said he had been missing for four years.

Riggs the cat was returned to his owners after four years, leaving the owner shocked. (Image: RSPCA)

The RSPCA inspector added that Riggs was wearing a black collar when he went missing but someone had put a pink collar on him along the way.

"He has certainly been fed and watered by someone over the years."

Ms Daniels said the owners were "very emotional and delighted" to have Riggs the cat back at home.

Riggs was brought to the RSPCA's attention after welfare concerns were raised that he may have been injured in a crash.

RSPCA inspector Daniels said that after an exam, Riggs was found uninjured but was microchipped which was crucial to returning him to his owners.

She added: "Microchipping your pet gives them the best chance of being identified and returned to you if they become lost - and that was certainly the case with Riggs."

Her advice if the public finds an injured cat is to take them to a nearby vets so that they can be scanned "for a microchip so their owner can be found.”

Riggs' owner was left "completely shocked" after the call from Sophie, saying they had "just given up hope".

Riggs the cat in a cage after being found (Image: RSPCA)

The owner said: "I thought he must have passed away as he had heart issues. I was so shocked, there were a lot of happy tears. He has settled in really well with our other cats too.”

In June, microchipping for cats will become compulsory in England but the Welsh Government's Animal Welfare Plan for Wales promises to "consider extending compulsory microchipping to include kittens and cats" with no timelines published yet.

Microchipping dogs has been compulsory in Wales since 2016, with this also being the case in England.

If a pet owner moves house, they are advised to make sure they tell the database they are registered with to ensure the information attached to the microchip are up-to-date and usable.

RSPCA inspector Daniels said: "Telling your vet does not automatically update the details on the database but this is something you can do yourself online.”

The RSPCA are holding a birthday party to celebrate its 200th anniversary, and events are being planned in England and Wales.

The RSPCA Wyth Sir Branch, which covers locations like Torfaen, Newport and Caerphilly, will be part of the festivities with its One Fun Day event at Ponthir Village Hall on June 16 from 10am to 4pm.