Family run business Cwtch Animal Homestay is to open their luxurious dog hotel at the beginning of June.

Cwtch Animal Homestay is located at Little Cwrt Bach Farm, Pentre Lane, Henllys, and is run by Cathy King and her son Jesse Rendell.

Sneak peak into the new luxury dog hotel (Image: Cwtch Animal Homestay)

The hotel has 12 private suites with cosy, homely touches, underfloor heating and, best of all it will be completely cage free.

Dogs will also have access throughout the day to their open plan farmhouse kitchen and lounge area, making them feel right at home.

Mr Rendell said: “Our Luxury Dog Hotel will be a safe, stimulating and social set up.

The dog hotel is set to open at the beginning of June (Image: Cwtch Animal Homestay)

"A cage free environment with an inviting and cosy, home from home feel to ensure our guests are having just as much fun on their holiday as their parents are on theirs.



“All of our hotel guests will enjoy a daily routine that incorporates the perfect amount of physically stimulation, social interaction, mental enrichment and plenty of human company.

“Each guest will enjoy daily group walks around our 28 acres grounds of beautiful woodland areas and meadows, exciting off-lead play in our secure outdoor areas, engaging enrichment games and puzzle, relaxing naps in their luxury private rooms and a lot of staff snuggles in our farmhouse style kitchen and lounge areas.

Your dogs can celebrate their birthday in style at Cwtch Animal Homestay (Image: Cwtch Animal Homestay)



“We are branding our Luxury Dog Hotel as ‘Your Dog’s New Favourite Staycation’.

“We are hoping that our luxury dog hotel will take away any reluctance and provide dog owners in the area the reassurance they need when it comes to leaving their dogs somewhere while they go away on holiday.”

The business already runs a dog adventure park which was awarded ‘Wales Dog Field of the Year 2024’ by The British Dog Field Association.

All fun and games for the dog's (Image: Cwtch Animal Homestay)

Dogs enjoying their staycation will be able to enjoy the adventure park which features climbing frames, obstacle courses and your dog can even celebrate their birthday in the wooden gazebo.