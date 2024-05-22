Gwent Police received a report of an assault in an alleyway near Cormorant Way, Newport at around 10.30am on Monday May 20.

Officers attended, along with specially trained firearms officers as a precaution, and paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

A 32-year-old man from Newport was taken to hospital for treatment, his injuries are not thought to be life changing or life threatening.

Police incident along Cormorant Way in Duffryn (Image: Newsquest)

Chief Superintendent Carl Williams said they "understand that incidents of violence in our communities can be upsetting and unsettling."

The assault was treated as an isolated incident.

In an update today a 17-year-old boy from Newport has been arrested on suspicion of section 18 – grievous bodily harm with intent.

He remains in police custody at this time.

Police enquires are ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the force.

