Delicious Delights opened at the former unit of the Castle Farm Shop on February 10, offering sumptuous cupcakes, brownies, cookies and custard slices.

Owner Claire Taylor said the business arose during Covid lockdown when she was filling her time by baking and sending cakes to family and friends.

Outside Delicious Delights (Image: Newsquest)

I couldn’t help but go along to see what the fuss is all about and taste their sweet treats.

As a chocolate lover I chose the Nutella and Bueno cake, a double chocolate brownie and a vanilla cupcake - they were all just as good as they sounded.

Double chocolate brownie (Image: Newsquest)

I was also tempted by the new millionaire brownie which is topped with a layer of homemade caramel and finished with Nutella and a Bueno swirl.

The bakery has also launched a new Sharer Sundae that features a brownie of your choice, heaps of ice cream and your choice of sauce and toppings.

A mouth watering display (Image: Newsquest)

All three items I got came to just £9.50 with the brownie costing £2.75, the cake slice was £4.95 and the cupcake was only £1.80.

As soon as I took a bite out of the double chocolate brownie I noticed how irresistibly gooey it was. It was also incredibly light while being extremely chocolatey.

Double chocolate brownie (Image: Newsquest)

The brownie also had large chocolate chip chunks.

Next up I tried the silky smooth Nutella and Bueno cake slice which even featured Kinder hippo on top.

Nutella and Bueno cake slice (Image: Newsquest)

The cake is definitely one for those with a sweet tooth as the slice had a thick layer of chocolate and was so comforting.

Nutella and Bueno cake slice (Image: Newsquest)

Lastly I tried the fluffy caramel cupcake. It was light yet rich in flavour making it the perfect cupcake with a beautiful caramel essence running through.

Caramel cupcake (Image: Newsquest)

If you're looking for some homemade sweet treats in Newport then look no further than Delicious Delight, I for one will be back very shortly.