In a guide published for residents, the housing association outlined the services they provide in the communal areas and the standards of service that residents should expect to receive.

The guide covers various aspects such as internal and external communal areas, pest prevention, building and safety, communal green areas, trees and watercourses, and community use of land.

The guide is a culmination of a collaborative effort by Newport City Homes to make residents feel pride in their environment and their community.

The housing association has also provided guidance on how homeowners can contribute to maintaining cleanliness and security.

This includes disposing everyday litter correctly, and storing larger items until disposal is possible.

Large household items' collections can be booked via the Newport City Council website.

Also, items that can't be disposed of at home, or collected by Newport City Council can be taken to the closest recycling centre.

Moreover, residents are advised to report any structural changes to trees and potential safety issues immediately.

This would enable the authorities to respond swiftly.

Similarly, residents have been asked to report any lapses in security, such as a faulty door or intercom system, without any delay.

Newport City Homes maintains regular check-ups on communal door entry systems to ensure that residents' security is not compromised.

The association also has cleaning and caretaking teams to help keep the surroundings clean.

They perform regular inspections on green spaces and residents are also encouraged to help by reporting any safety issues they notice.

It's worth noting that due to the range of homes Newport City Homes provides, the internal or external features of a communal area may slightly differ across different neighbourhoods.

However, the guidance applies to all property types.

Residents are encouraged to report any issues or to seek help from the community by reaching out to the Newport City Homes team.