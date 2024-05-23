Newport City Council is inviting applications from community groups and voluntary sector organisations in the city.

The groups can apply for between £500 and £2,000 in cohesion funding which can be used to 'highlight and celebrate the diversity of communities' in Newport.

Applications can be made for events and activities that focus on bringing communities together.

The deadline for applications is June 14. To find out more or get an application form, email community.cohesion@newport.gov.uk.