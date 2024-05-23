Community groups in Newport can apply for funding to help build resilient communities.
Newport City Council is inviting applications from community groups and voluntary sector organisations in the city.
The groups can apply for between £500 and £2,000 in cohesion funding which can be used to 'highlight and celebrate the diversity of communities' in Newport.
Applications can be made for events and activities that focus on bringing communities together.
The deadline for applications is June 14. To find out more or get an application form, email community.cohesion@newport.gov.uk.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here