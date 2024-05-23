10 primary schools in the county have signed up to the Living Streets charity, nicknamed 'Walk Once a Week' - or 'WOW'. The scheme, financially supported by the Welsh Government, encourages pupils to walk, cycle, or scoot to school.

Participating pupils record their mode of transport to school daily which is then leveraged by schools to design and improve their active travel plans. Pupils can earn up to 11 different badges for their walking, cycling or scooting to school.

Since 2021, Torfaen County Borough Council has lent its support to 16 schools to craft their own individual active travel plans.

The goal is to trim down the number of students and staff commuting to school via cars.

Griffithstown Primary School is one of the schools participating in the WOW scheme.

Deputy headteacher, Cerian Pugh, said: "Our active travel school plan, together with the WOW tracker, has encouraged many pupils to use their scooters and bikes when they would have typically come by car."

Councillor Mandy Owen, executive member for environment, said: "This week is Walk to School Week which is a great opportunity for families to see if they can travel actively to school.

"Even those who live too far away can still take part by parking further away from school and walking the remaining distance."

She added that active commuting, even just once or twice a week, contributes significantly to reducing traffic congestion near schools.

This, she believes, is critical for creating a safer and healthier environment for pupils.

Data by Living Streets reveal that schools participating in the WOW scheme note a considerable 30 per cent decline in car journeys on average with walking rates seeing a surge by almost 25 per cent.