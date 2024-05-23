The event is set to take place on Saturday, June 8 in Caerleon, Newport.

The fundraising occasion is working towards supporting the work of St David's Hospice Care.

According to the Dalmatian Committee, led by Dave Rees, there's a role for everyone wanting to offer a helping hand.

Volunteers could be dealing with parking at St Cadoc’s Hospital where the event begins or welcoming participants.

There are roles related to event hosting, merchandise queries, registration, raffle and shop tasks as well as start and finish teams.

Marshalling volunteers on multiple routes, catering services at feed stations located at Magor and the Severn Bridge, rescue vehicle driving, and post-event de-rig teams are among positions that also need to be filled.

The event offers five route options, catering to participants with varying cycling abilities and levels.

After the cycling, the Priory Hotel & Restaurant in Caerleon will host a ‘Finish Festival' where participants, spectators, and volunteers can celebrate and appreciate their efforts and contributions to the charitable cause.

Those interested in volunteering can register at the St David's Hospice Care website or contact the fundraising team directly at fundraising@stdavidshospicecare.org.