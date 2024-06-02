Business in the Community (BITC), the Prince’s business network, has joined forces with other organisations in Gwent in a bid to tackle food insecurity in Newport by giving out 1,200 meals a month, frozen meals made fresh at the Celtic Manor Resort.

The initiative stemmed from a 'Seeing is Believing' visit to Newport in 2023.

Knife and fork (Image: Canva)

Adele Harries-Nicholas, strategic partnerships manager at Business in the Community, said: “The Seeing is Believing visit to Newport last year highlighted the barriers that people in the city face.

"Off the back of the visit, action has been taken to tackle the barriers too many people face in our city. BITC works to transform lives and help communities thrive with the support of businesses, and this new initiative, supported by the Celtic Collection, is a much-needed support to help the people of Newport.”

Other organisations that have collaborated on this initiative include the Celtic Collection, Gwent Association of Voluntary Organisations (GAVO), Newport City Council and the Alway Community Centre while The Collection Point facilitates the monthly distribution.

Newport collection point (Image: Business in the Community (BITC))

GAVO's (Gwent Association of Voluntary Organisations) Food Network of community organisations have already received and distributed 600 meals.

Stephen Tiley, chief executive of GAVO, said: “At GAVO, we deeply feel our responsibility to stand by our local community. Witnessing the distressing rise in food insecurity across Newport and the UK is truly heart-wrenching and unacceptable.

"While the initiative may not be the ultimate solution, GAVO is proud to support this fantastic food partnership with the Celtic Manor, Business in the Community, Newport City Council, and the Alway Centre.

"Together, we’re taking a critical step toward ensuring that our communities receive much-needed support, allowing the people access to one of life’s most essential needs.”

Newport collection point (Image: Business in the Community (BITC))

Councillor Debbie Harvey of the Alway ward, added: “Newport is a city with a promising future, but many of its people unfortunately encounter barrier such as food insecurity that may affect their life outcomes.

"This initiative will no doubt help those experiencing difficulties accessing the basic necessities in life.”

Ian Edwards, chief executive of Celtic Manor, said he was "inspired by the important work that community organisations are doing to support people who are struggling with the basic needs to get on in life.

"As a local business in the area, we understand the importance of working with organisations like BITC to help address some of the challenges impacting people living in Newport.

"We hope that this new programme will help reduce the number of people experiencing food insecurity and support those people who need it most.”

A volunteer at the Helping Caring team, Helen Thomas, said their organisation is seeing an increase in children who are going hungry, adding that "these meals will make a huge difference to families in Newport.”