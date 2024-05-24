A MAN has been charged with failing to provide a blood sample following a crash in a Gwent town over the weekend.
Gwent Police closed Pengam Road, in Britannia, near Blackwood, at around 2pm on Saturday, May 18, citing a crash as the reason for the closure.
A spokesperson has since confirmed the crash was between a car and a van, with the driver of the car later charged with "failing to provide a blood specimen for analysis".
The road was reopened at just before 4pm, having been closed for two hours, on Saturday, May 18, after the police had confirmed their presence at the scene along with members of South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
The official statement provided to the Argus said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision in Pengam Road, Britannia at around 1.40pm on Saturday 18 May.
"Officers attended, along with personnel from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, and the collision involved a car and a van.
"The driver of the car, 43-year-old man from Tir-Y-Berth, was taken to hospital for treatment. He was later charged with failing to provide a blood specimen for analysis."
