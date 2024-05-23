Gwent Police have released a 45-year-old man from the Newport area on bail after he was arrested on suspicion of assault.

The alleged incident happened at around 8.35am on Saturday, May 18, at Friars Walk shopping centre in John Frost Square, Newport.

Officers from Gwent Police attended alongside personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

A 59-year-old man, who was the alleged victim, was taken to hospital for treatment and is currently in a stable condition.

Gwent Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the alleged assault on the outdoor staircase leading towards the Riverfront to contact them, quoting reference number 400162172.

People are reminded they can contact the police using social media, by calling 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We’re investigating an alleged serious assault at Friars Walk shopping centre, John Frost Square, Newport, at around 8.35am on Saturday 18 May.

"A 45-year-old man from the Newport area was arrested on suspicion of assault and has been recent on police bail.

"You can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 400162172 with any details."