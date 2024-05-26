Cai Gibbs, 17, and Wil Gough opened G&G on St Luke’s Road, Pontnewynydd on Saturday May 18 with a launch party.

Cai thanked his parents Jonathan and Ria Gibbs, owners of Front Row Food, for being a “massive help”, and Will for being an “amazing role model”.

Cai Gibbs and Wil Gough (Image: Ria Gibbs)

He said: “To run a business as a 17-year-old is a dream come true. I’ve always worked hard in what I do and to achieve something so special as this is an unbelievable feeling.

“Big thanks to my mum and dad who have been a massive help and are amazing role models without them I wouldn’t be the person I am today, thriving to chase my dreams.

“To work alongside Will every day is full of joy and excitement we just bounce of each other vibe, Will is another amazing role model to myself.”

Jonathan, Cai, Ria and Sior (Image: Ria Gibbs)

Will built his barbers business from the ground four years and since then the talented barber has grown more and more successful.

Will said: “I first started Pit Stop Barbers around 4 years ago and it’s a business that I built myself from the ground up and something I’m incredibly proud of.

“About a year ago I took Cai on and in that time he has brought an incredible energy and passion into the business that has led to us achieving everything we could and more in Pit Stop.

Will with his family (Image: Ria Gibbs)

“I felt it was time to take the next big step and I couldn’t imagine anyone better to have by my side as a business partner than Cai.

“He is an incredibly skilled barber hard working and we have a great vibe working together.

“I’d like to thank my partner and family who’ve been beyond supportive in this journey, along with Cai and his family everyone has been doing their part in making sure G&G is up to the highest standard.

“Please feel free to come and check out our new Barber Shop G&G we are both incredibly proud of our work and excited for what the future has to hold.”

Congratulations! (Image: Ria Gibbs)

The pair also hope to encourage men to talk around mental health with both having completed mental health first aid courses.

Cai’s mum Ria said: “These two boys are so hardworking, determined and have the right values to be successful in life.

“They follow kindness, gratitude and love for what they do and are encouraged and supported by their families. As a mum I’m so proud and I can’t wait to watch them grow into successful men.

G&G is located on St Luke’s Road, Pontnewynydd (Image: Ria Gibbs)

“Both Cai and Will have already supported people in their mental health through their gentleness, openness, and willingness to break the stigma especially with men.

“They want to create environment that encourages change.

“Cutsnconvos is the ethos behind the brand to encourage men to talk and open.”

