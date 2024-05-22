National Highways has announced that a carriageway will be closed on the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge later tonight (Wednesday, May 22, 2024).

Between 10pm on Wednesday night and 6am on Thursday morning on the M4 Westbound Junctions 22 - 23, a carriageway will be closed for maintenance.

A diversion will be in place via the M48 Severn Bridge.

The National Highways said the following on the closure: "We understand that these closures cause disruption to road users and local communities, and we’re striving to keep the bridges open as often as we can.

"Our work isn’t always visible. We may be carrying out repairs underneath the road surface, or waiting for construction materials to dry or set before continuing our work."

M4 Prince of Wales Bridge (Image: File)

Works will also be carried out on Thursday evening (May 23), with the closure operating between 10pm on Thursday and 6am on Friday.

More details can be found on the National Highways website.