There were two fire engines on Corn Street while two police cars were on Commercial Street with their lights flashing.

Gwent Police received a report of an altercation between a man and woman in Skinner Street, Newport at around 10.30am on Wednesday May 22.

Large emergency presence in Newport (Image: Newsquest)

Officers attended and man from Newport was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly and being in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place; he is currently in police custody.

Enquires are now ongoing to locate the woman.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Enquiries are ongoing to locate the woman and there is no threat to the wider community nor have any injuries been reported."