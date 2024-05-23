THERE WAS a large emergency presence in Newport city centre this morning leading many to wonder why.
There were two fire engines on Corn Street while two police cars were on Commercial Street with their lights flashing.
Gwent Police received a report of an altercation between a man and woman in Skinner Street, Newport at around 10.30am on Wednesday May 22.
Officers attended and man from Newport was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly and being in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place; he is currently in police custody.
Enquires are now ongoing to locate the woman.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Enquiries are ongoing to locate the woman and there is no threat to the wider community nor have any injuries been reported."
