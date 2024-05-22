Swift's Eras Tour has already broken records all around the world including becoming the highest-grossing music tour ever, according to Guinness World Records.

While her recently released album - The Tortured Poets Department became the first album in Spotify history to reach more than 300 million streams in a single day.

The Eras Tour has been all around the world visiting the likes of the US and Australia.

Swift is set to begin the UK leg of her Eras Tour in June with the pop star set to perform in places like Wembley Stadium, London; Anfield Stadium, Liverpool; and Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh.

Swift will also perform at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Tuesday, June 18.

Principality Stadium seating plan for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

If you have been lucky enough to secure tickets to see Swift and her Eras Tour show at Principality Stadium in June, you may be wondering where you are sitting.

The seating plan for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show at Principality Stadium can be found on the Ticketmaster website.

You can also see a seating plan on the Principality Stadium website which details not only where you will be sitting but also what bars and facilities will be close to you.

Principality Stadium capacity

Principality Stadium can hold a total of 73,931 people, according to its website.

Broken down, this equates to:

23,154 capacity on the lower tier

15,626 capacity on the middle tier (levels 4 and 5)

35,151 capacity on the upper tier (level 6)

Taylor Swift will perform her Eras Tour show, with special guest Paramore, at Principality Stadium in Cardiff on June 18, 2024.