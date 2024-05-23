Pupils from Blackwood High School were hosted by leading partnerships developer, Lovell, at Pobl’s Chartist Garden Village development in Pontllanfraith, where fresh homes are currently under construction.

The group of 28 Year 10 students engaged in an educational exploration to unravel the ins and outs of building homes.

They received first-hand knowledge of health and safety protocols vital for the smooth operation of a construction site.

The on-site excursion commenced with a briefing and an essential health and safety discussion.

Senior site managers, Ian Barens and Paul Haden, covered these comprehensive introductions.

The students were told about each stage of housebuilding (Image: Lovell Homes)

The pupils were then offered a tour, inspecting different stages of housebuilding, including processes from laying the foundations to first and second fix.

The day concluded with walks around the showhome and marketing suite, providing insights into the final selling and buying aspect.

Gemma Clissett, regional partnerships director at Lovell, said: "At Lovell we’re incredibly passionate about building and construction, so it was wonderful to be able to share that passion with the students from Blackwood High School.

"We hope that they enjoyed their day at Chartist Garden Village and that they now have a new understanding and appreciation for the process of housebuilding."

Dafydd Hellard, community development facilitator at Pobl, said: "Events like these truly highlight the invaluable connections between education and real-world experiences.

"Witnessing the enthusiasm of the students from Blackwood High School as they explored the Chartist Garden Village development was inspiring.

"We're proud to partner with Lovell in providing these enriching opportunities, fostering a deeper understanding of housing development within our local community."

Clare Deasy, head of technology at Blackwood High School, said: "Blackwood Comprehensive would like to extend a huge thanks to the Lovell staff at Chartists Garden Village.

"Pupils benefitted hugely and it was an amazing opportunity for our learners to see many of the things they have learnt about in class being carried out on site.

"The visits were interesting, informative and were tailored to our requirements.

"The staff at the site were incredibly knowledgeable and happy to share their experiences with pupils, this was invaluable for making our learners aware of the vast array of careers available to them in the construction industry."

The school visit forms a part of an enriching educational agenda initiated by Lovell, which operates as a premier provider of partnership housing and has been in the business for more than 50 years.

Chartist Garden Village is a design and build scheme being developed by Lovell for Pobl Group and Caerphilly County Borough Council, featuring a mix of 123 open market homes, affordable homes for rent and shared ownership.