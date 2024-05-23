The cash has been provided under Section 106 agreements which are legally binding commitments imposed on developers, as part of their planning permission, to make a contribution towards community facilities if required as a result of their proposals.

In Monmouthshire the council will use the cash it has raised for projects in Caldicot, Undy, Magor and Abergavenny.

The largest sum available is £144,456 paid as a result of housing development at Church Road, Caldicot, approved in 2019.

It will be spent at one or more sites at Caldicot Greenway, Caldicot Castle Country Park or within the Caldicot Town Centre Regeneration Scheme. A decision will be made by the council’s chief officer for culture in consultation with Councillor Angela Sandles, who is the cabinet member for equalities and engagement and the town’s county councillors and its town council.

A further £95,000 will be spent to enclose the play area at the Cas Troggi Open Space in Caldicot, also known as the Hall Park Open Space, and replace play equipment.

The work had been due to start last December, but was delayed due to the wet weather, but the funding has been reinstated into this year’s capital budget. Improvements to paths in area have been carried out with Welsh Government funding.

The council will also transfer £120,000 to Llantilio Pertholey Community Council, which owns the Mardy Playing Field, with the cash the result of planning permission, from 2018, for new homes at Deri Farm, Abergavenny.

Both councils will work together to agree on the play improvements.

There is also £24,629 for play improvements to the play area at Rockfield Farm, Undy as a result of new housing at Vinegar Hill and £13,230 is being spent on improvements to the play area and surfacing at Bailey Park in Abergavenny.

The council is also using £13,422 from the money it received from the Vinegar Hill development, for off site recreation, to offset its current overspend in the capital budget on plans and surveys for a sports and recration area at Knollbury.

It’s bringing the plans forward to address a lack of outdoor space in the Magor and Undy area. The council intends to use the £13,422 to cover offset the overspend and cover the costs of submitting a formal planning application.