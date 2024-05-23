KYLE DIXON, 24, of Broadwood Close, Newport was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, and banned from driving for 21 months after pleading guilty to riding a motorcycle whilst disqualified on Cardiff Road on April 6.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £85 costs.

AIMEE HOLDEN, 29, of Bessemer Drive, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the A4810 in Magor on October 21, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

ROSS HIGHAM, 24, from Undy, near Caldicot, was conditionally discharged for 12-month after pleading guilty to causing criminal damage to a bedroom door and a Samsung mobile phone at the Beaufort Hotel on March 14, 2022.

He must pay £100 compensation, £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

GEMMA HAYWARD, 44, of Rodney Road, Newport must pay £190 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 Blackrock, Monmouthshire on October 14, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

DAMIEN JOHN MILES, 38, of Waun Ebbw Road, Nantyglo must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 80mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabout on October 14, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KEVIN PLUMLEY, 53, of Manor Way, Abersychan, Pontypool must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR in Newport on October 13, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

TIMOTHY CANTELO, 36, of Newton Wynd, Fairwater, Cwmbran must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on October 17, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ANTHONY MARTIN, 33, of Brookfield Road, Blackwood must pay £602 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on October 15, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JOHNATHON O'BOYLE, 53, of Old Roman Road, Langstone, Newport must pay £735 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 54mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 Lower Race, Pontypool on October 15, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LOUISE RACHEL MORGAN, 37, of Jones Street, Phillipstown, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

ABDUL SALIQUE, 44, of Dolphin Street, Newport must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on October 11, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ROBERT SAMUEL, 32, of Ternata Drive, Monmouth must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on October 18, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JOEL BLAIR, 22, of Steynton Road, Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire was banned from driving for 12 months after pleading guilty to drug driving on the M4 motorway in Newport with a cocaine derivative in his blood on December 11, 2023.

He was fined £500 and ordered to pay a £200 surcharge and £85 costs.