Mr Sunak has never won a general election as party leader and has so far remained vague on announcing an actual date.

Despite initially announcing, "There will be a general election in the second half of this year," the Westminster rumour mill started suggesting he would call one later today.

BREAKING: Rishi Sunak will be calling a general election, to be held on Thursday 4 July, Sky News understands



When will there be a general election?





A general election will be held on Thursday 4 July.

Who decides when an election takes place?





The prime minister decides, but this has not always been the case.

In 2011, legislation gave control to the House of Commons.

Under those rules, an election before the end of the five-year term could only be held under certain circumstances - such as if two-thirds of MPs agreed.

However, after winning the 2019 election, the Conservatives restored the PM's power to call an election, external at a time of their choosing, within five years.

How does the PM call a general election?





The PM formally asks the King to "dissolve" Parliament - the official term for closing Parliament ahead of an election.

At the point of dissolution, MPs lose their status and have to campaign for re-election if they wish to carry on.

More than 100 MPs intend to stand down at the next election, including former Prime Minister Theresa May and former Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab.