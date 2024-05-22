Throughout the day, there had speculation been rife awaiting the news of the general election date.

The PM declined to rule out a summer vote but has since confirmed the date.

Mr Sunak’s press secretary told reporters in Westminster on Wednesday (May 22) she was “not going to rule anything in or out” when asked if the Prime Minister could call a snap election for July.

Rishi Sunak has continually insisted a general election will take place in the second half of 2024. (Image: PA)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and his party are reportedly "ready to go" when a general election is finally called.

A Labour spokesman said: “We are fully ready to go whenever the Prime Minister calls an election.

"We have a fully organised and operational campaign ready to go and we think the country is crying out for a general election so would urge the Prime Minister to get on with it.”

Although the UK has seen three different Prime Ministers since the start of 2022 - Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Mr Sunak - there has not been a general election since 2019.

When was the last general election held in the UK?





The last general election was held on Thursday, December 12, 2019, when Mr Johnson was the Prime Minister.

The two elections before that were on:

June 9, 2017

May 7, 2015

What were the results of the last general election?





The 2019 General Election saw the Conservatives claim victory, winning 365 seats (48 seats more than in 2017) and 43.6% of the vote.

While the Labour Party won only 202 seats (32.1% of the vote).

RECOMMENDED READING:

The other parties to claim seats were:

Scottish National Party - 48 seats

Liberal Democrats - 11

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) - 8

Sinn Féin - 7

Plaid Cymru - 4

Other - 9 (includes the speaker)

The 2019 election saw 81 seats change hands.