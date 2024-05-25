With this in mind, we thought it was about time that we went to visit one of these stalls in the food court.

I went for the popular Indian food stall Craft Masala, offering a variety of traditional Indian dishes alongside some more unusual flavours.

In order to get a true feel for what makes Craft Masala so popular, I went for a selection of the light bites menu - three lamb and vegetable samosas, three onion bhajis and a box of tikka masala flavoured chicken wings.

I went for a combo of samosas, bhajis and tikka masala coated chicken wings (Image: NQ)Now, I'm not a big spice person but I do love a great bit of Indian flavours. I went for the chicken wings as this was something a little bit different, and I was right.

From the moment the tikka masala covering hit my tongue, it was tingling with a delicious mix of spice and flavour.

The mixture was able to walk that fine line of being hot without comprising on flavour, in a slightly crumbly, salty covering.

This was a delightfully Indian twist on the beloved breaded chicken wings or nuggets.

The bhajis and samosas were an excellent example of traditional Indian cuisine done right, offering a burst of flavour that left my tongue wanting more.

Something that is worth noting about Craft Masala is that they do ensure they cater for vegetarian diets too.

For the majority of dishes that had a meat component, there was a vegetarian alternative that in no way reduced the flavour or how full I felt.

Boasting a five star food hygiene rating, it's no surprise now to see why Craft Masala is so popular within Newport Market.

If you are after something more substantial than a selection of wings, bhajis and samosas, Craft Masala also offers a selection of traditional Indian curries, loaded fries with spicy flavours, and a variety of naans if you need that extra addition to your meal.

I would highly recommend this stall to anyone who loves Indian cuisine with a flavour kick.