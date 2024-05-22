The Mercure Hotel Newport was opened in May 2022 in Chartist Tower, the city’s tallest building.

This month, the four-star hotel won awards through Accor, which owns the Mercure brand, and Aimbridge EMEA, which operates the hotel, as well as an award from travel website Tripadvisor.

The Mercure Newport was awarded the Accor Satisfaction Star Award for a score of 89/100, which is given to the top five per cent of Accor hotels in Europe for their guest experience results in 2023.

It also won an award from its management company Aimbridge EMEA for having the best UK overall guest satisfaction score.

The Mercure Newport was also recognised in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2024. The award honours businesses that consistently earn great reviews, placing them among the top 10 per cent of listings around the world on Tripadvisor.

It is the second year in a row the hotel has picked up the accolade.

Sheree Jones, director of sales at the hotel, said: ““We have had such a warm welcome from the people of Newport, and we try to reflect that in the welcome we give to our own guests.

“We pride ourselves on the quality of the experience and the service we offer to our guests, so it’s a real honour to be recognised for that from three separate sources.”

The Mercure Hotel Newport opened in May 2022 as part of a £12m redevelopment of Chartist Tower. Originally offering 99 bedrooms, it now has 135 rooms available to guests.

Since opening, it has welcomed more than 90,000 guests from 12 countries, and business has grown year on year.

The 15-storey hotel includes an open-plan restaurant and outdoor rooftop terrace at Bar & Kitchen @NP20, a fitness centre and three flexible meeting and event spaces.

The Mercure Hotel Newport has developed key commercial partnerships with local sports teams, including Dragons RFC and Newport County AFC.

It has also supported and sponsored community events in the city such as Pride in the Port, the Big Splash Festival and the Newport Food Festival.