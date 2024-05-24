A MAN has died after being found unresponsive at a property in Abergavenny on Wednesday morning.
Officers from Gwent Police attended an address on Hereford Road in Abergavenny around 10am on Wednesday morning, following a call expressing a concern for safety.
A 40-year-old man was found unresponsive at the address and was later confirmed dead at the scene.
Gwent Police attended with colleagues from the Welsh Ambulance Service.
Gwent Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious and will have a report submitted to the coroner to work out the circumstances leading to the death.
It was also confirmed that his next of kin have been informed.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here