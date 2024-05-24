Officers from Gwent Police attended an address on Hereford Road in Abergavenny around 10am on Wednesday morning, following a call expressing a concern for safety.

A 40-year-old man was found unresponsive at the address and was later confirmed dead at the scene.

Gwent Police attended with colleagues from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

Gwent Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious and will have a report submitted to the coroner to work out the circumstances leading to the death.

It was also confirmed that his next of kin have been informed.